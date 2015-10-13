UPDATE 1-Tyco hires Dish CFO Robert Olson as finance head

(Adds details, background)

Oct 13 Fire safety and security systems maker Tyco International Plc appointed Robert Olson, the chief financial officer of Dish Network Corp, in the same position.

Olson, 56, will take over as Tyco's CFO in November after Arun Nayar retires, the company said on Tuesday.

Nayar, 65, will serve in an advisory role for the next several months.

Olson, who was with U.S. satellite TV company Dish for five years, has also been the CFO of AT&T Inc's consumer services division and later, its business services division.

He also held leadership roles in finance, marketing, and operations and planning at American Airlines Inc, Tyco said.

Tyco reaffirmed its forecast of 60-62 cents per share adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter.