版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 05:26 BJT

Convicted ex-Tyco CEO Kozlowski to be freed on parole

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Dec 3 Dennis Kozlowski, the former Tyco International Ltd chief executive who went to prison for looting the company of more than $100 million, was granted parole Tuesday, according to New York state officials.

A New York state parole board tentatively agreed to release Kozlowski next month, according to the state's Department of Correctional Services.

Kozlowski, once dubbed the poster boy for corporate fraud, was sentenced in 2005 to 8-1/2 to 25 years in prison following his conviction on grand larceny, securities fraud and other charges.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐