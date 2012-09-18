UPDATE 2-Smaller Tyco forecasts 15 pct annual earnings growth

* Sees sales growth of 4-5 pct a year for three years
* Targets annual productivity savings of $50 mln
* Expects acquisitions in a 'fragmented' market
* Tyco shares down slightly
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The new, smaller Tyco
International Ltd will accelerate sales growth over the
next three years and expects profit to rise 15 percent annually,
the company's incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.
Tyco is splitting into three separate companies, a process
due to be completed early next month. The new Tyco will consist
of the company's fire and security businesses.
The new Tyco will grow core sales by 4 percent to 5 percent
a year while expanding margins, boosting productivity and
investing in acquisitions, incoming CEO George Oliver told an
investor conference.
The slimmed-down company, with estimated sales of $10.4
billion in fiscal 2012, will be the world's leading "pure play"
in fire and security, participating in a $100 billion market for
safety products and services, Oliver said.
"The industry is very fragmented," he said, adding that the
top five installation and service providers together command
only a quarter of the market. "We'll continue to consolidate."
Oliver is taking over from Ed Breen, who oversaw a
decade-long transformation of the company. Breen will step into
non-executive roles after the split.
Tyco rivals in the fire and security market include United
Technologies Corp, Stanley Black & Decker,
Honeywell International Inc and Germany's Siemens AG
.
Tyco expects to accelerate its sales from services and
expand in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil and the
Middle East, Oliver said. To cut costs, it plans to consolidate
offices and simplify its process for buying raw materials.
Improving productivity by $50 million a year will add 5
percentage points to annual profit growth, the company said.
Overall, Tyco targets 15 percent annual growth in earnings per
share over the next three years.
Tyco shareholders on Monday approved the company's break-up
into three companies: the fire and security business, ADT
residential security services, and a flow-control business that
will merge with Pentair Inc.
Tyco will retain the ADT brand outside North America. Tyco
will primarily serve commercial and institutional clients, such
as property developers and government buildings, with a smaller
proportion of sales coming from residential, small business and
industrial markets.
Tyco shares were down 0.3 percent at $54.75 in early
trading.