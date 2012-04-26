Pentair wins U.S. approval to absorb Tyco flow unit

* Deal valued at $4.6 bln at March announcement
* Pentair's size to double
* Tyco breaking into three pieces
WASHINGTON, April 26 Pentair Inc has won
U.S. antitrust approval for a multibillion-dollar deal to absorb
Tyco International Ltd's flow-control business, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The deal will roughly double the size of Pentair, which
makes water treatment and thermal management products, and make
it the largest company in its sector. It will particularly
increase Pentair's business in Asia.
The deal was valued at $4.6 billion when announced on March
28.
Last year Tyco announced plans to split off its business of
making valves and flow-control systems in a three-way breakup of
the company.
Tyco had aspirations of being a conglomerate on par with
General Electric before a financial scandal that ended with the
2005 conviction of former Chief Executive Dennis Kozlowski for
stealing more than $150 million from the company.
Shares of Minneapolis-based Pentair were trading down 36
cents at $43.94 in midday trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.