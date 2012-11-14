版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 19:11 BJT

Smaller Tyco posts quarterly net loss

Nov 14 Tyco, a provider of commercial fire and security systems and services, reported a quarterly net loss in its first report as a stand-alone company since the breakup of the Tyco International conglomerate.

Tyco reported a net loss of $629 million, or $1.36 per share, for the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 28, compared with a year-earlier profit of $174 million, or 37 cents per share.

Excluding special items, Tyco showed a profit of 33 cents a share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐