Tyco quarterly profit soars 62 pct

Jan 29 Tyco International Ltd, a fire safety and security systems maker, reported a 62 percent higher first-quarter profit, helped by a higher global products revenue.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to $159 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $98 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion.