Tyco quarterly profit soars 62 pct

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Tyco International Ltd, a fire safety and security systems maker, reported a 62 percent higher first-quarter profit, helped by a higher global products revenue.
Earnings from continuing operations rose to $159 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $98 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets