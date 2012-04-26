CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tyco Q2 results

April 26 April 26 Tyco International Ltd : * Tyco International Ltd Says Proposed Separation Of Tyco

Remains On Track For Completion At The End Of September * Tyco International reports second quarter 2012 earnings from continuing operations before special items of $0.86 per share and gaap earnings of $0.71 per share * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr $0.86 from continuing operations excluding items * Tyco International Ltd q2 gaap shr $0.71 * Tyco International Ltd q2 revenue $4.4 bln vs i/b/e/s view $4.22 bln * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr $0.71 from continuing operations * Tyco International Ltd q2 shr view $0.79 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S * Tyco International Ltd says incurred pre-tax special charges of $63 million in the quarter