Security systems firm Tyco Intl looking to sell Korea unit - WSJ

Nov 12 Fire protection and security company Tyco
International Ltd has approached private equity firms
offering to sell its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tyco sent information memoranda only to a few private equity
firms as it wants to proceed with the sale quietly, the WSJ
reported. ()
Morgan Stanley, Tyco's adviser for the potential deal,
approached Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners,
Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, the newspaper
reported.
MBK has hired Goldman Sachs as its adviser, while neither
Carlyle nor CVC are known to have sought advisers, the WSJ
reported.
The newspaper said the value of the deal was not known and
it was not clear why Tyco wants to sell the unit.
Tyco could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of
U.S. business hours.