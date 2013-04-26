UPDATE 2-Tyco International profit beats estimates on higher margins

April 26 Fire safety and security systems maker
Tyco International Ltd reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as margins improved, and raised the low end of
its full-year forecast due to strong service orders.
Tyco is pursuing commercial security installations in North
America that carry recurring service revenue to improve margins.
"We are very focused on how we are growing our installation
business, positioning ourselves to be able to accelerate
service," Chief Executive George Oliver said on a post-earnings
call.
"Sequentially, the dollar value of installation orders has
stabilized and service orders have accelerated," Chief Financial
Officer Arun Nayar said.
Tyco raised the low end of its adjusted profit forecast for
2013 by 5 cents and said it now expects $1.80 to $1.85 per
share.
The company, which formed its North American residential
security business into a separate company, ADT, and sold
its flow control unit to Pentair Ltd in September, said
net income fell to $74 million, or 16 cents per share, for the
second quarter from $134 million, or 29 cents per share, a year
earlier.
However, excluding $124 million in one-time charges related
to the company's restructuring and an environmental clean-up,
Tyco earned 42 cents per share, 3 cents ahead of the average
analyst estimate.
The company said the legacy environmental clean-up at a
plant in Marinette, Wisconsin accounted for about 76 percent of
the charges.
Operating margins, excluding one-time items, rose 1.5
percentage points to 10.2 percent, the company reported.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.61 billion in the quarter ended
March 29. Revenue at its global products business, which makes
fire detection and suppression technologies and access intrusion
systems, rose 11 percent to $578 million.
Tyco's shares, which have gained 6 percent this year, were
up 3 percent at $32.70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.