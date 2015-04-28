UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods to end use of human antibiotics in U.S. chickens by 2017

(Adds comments from company CEO)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 28 Tyson Foods Inc, the
largest U.S. poultry producer, plans to eliminate use of human
antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017, one of the
most aggressive timetables yet set by an American poultry
company.
The Arkansas-based chicken and meat company also said
Tuesday it is working on ways to curtail such on-farm drug
practices at its other protein businesses, which include pork
and beef.
The move marks the latest push by the livestock and food
industries to reduce the use of antibiotics crucial to human
health in meat production.
Public health experts and federal regulators are concerned
that routine feeding of antibiotics to animals could spur
creation of antibiotic-resistant superbugs in humans, creating a
health hazard.
Tyson's move will help the company meet a deadline recently
outlined by McDonald's Corp for its U.S. restaurants to
gradually stop buying chicken raised with human antibiotics over
the next two years.
But Tyson's timetable was not synchronized with that of
McDonald's, to which Tyson is a leading chicken supplier, Chief
Executive Donnie Smith said on a conference call Tuesday.
The shift away from human antibiotics in its poultry
business is not expected to change Tyson's costs, the company
said, and is part of an ongoing effort that goes beyond
McDonald's.
ANTIBIOTIC USE IN CATTLE, HOGS
The news was praised by public health and consumer advocacy
groups, which note that the nation's top three chicken producers
have all made commitments to end routine antibiotic use. The
pressure now, critics say, will be for meat companies to carry
those changes over to their beef and hog units.
Smith said Tuesday that Tyson does not know what volume of
medically important antibiotics are being used on-farm for the
company's other meat businesses, because it does not own all the
livestock or control the production or feed supply.
Tyson controls its chicken supply chain from beginning to
end, from owning the birds to supplying the medicated feed to
the contract farmers that raise the broilers for them. But it
buys hogs, cattle and turkeys from independent farmers.
"We don't know because we don't own those animals," Smith
said.
To gain clarity, Tyson is forming working groups with
independent farmers, company suppliers, veterinarians and others
to talk about how antibiotics are used on the farm and to
develop ideas to cut the use of drugs vital to fighting human
infections in its U.S. beef, pork and turkey supply chains.
The working groups will begin meeting this summer. Tyson has
not set a time frame or reduction goals for decreasing human
antibiotic use in its other protein businesses, company
officials said.
"It's the same challenge that McDonald's faced with its
chicken business," said Steven Roach, senior analyst at advocacy
group Keep Antibiotics Working. "While Tyson may not control
that supply chain right now, they can, like McDonald's, make
demands on their suppliers to do things differently."
While veterinary use of antibiotics is legal, controversy
has grown over the routine feeding of antibiotics that are
important to humans to otherwise healthy chicken, cattle and
pigs in a bid to stave off disease and help the animals grow
more quickly.
Tyson said it has already stopped using all antibiotics in
its 35 broiler hatcheries and has cut human antibiotics used to
treat its broiler chickens by more than 80 percent since 2011.
The company said it requires a veterinary prescription when
antibiotics are used on its broiler farms.
INDUSTRY SHIFTS
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the nation's second-largest
poultry processor, would cut all antibiotics from a quarter of
its chicken production by 2019.
Rival poultry processor Perdue Farms Inc told Reuters more
than 95 percent of the chickens it produces are raised without
antibiotics approved for human use, and more than half are
raised with no antibiotics of any kind.
In 2014, Sandwich chain Chick-fil-A gave its producers five
years to meet its commitment to go antibiotic-free for chicken.
Perdue is a major supplier to Chick-fil-A.
Tyson has been working with livestock drug companies and
others to test a variety of alternatives to antibiotics to
protect birds, ranging from probiotics to essential oils derived
from plant extracts, the company said.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom and Richard Pullin)