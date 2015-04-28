CORRECTED-Tyson Foods plans to cut human antibiotics in U.S. chicken flocks by 2017

(In 11th graph, corrects fiscal year in quote to 2017 from
2016.)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 28 Tyson Foods Inc, the
largest U.S. poultry producer, plans to eliminate the use of
human antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017 - one
of the most aggressive timelines yet set by an American poultry
company.
The Arkansas-based chicken and meat giant also said it is
working on ways to curtail such on-farm drug practices at its
other protein businesses, which include pork and beef.
The move marks the latest push by the livestock and food
industries to reduce the use of antibiotics crucial to human
health in meat production.
Authorities are concerned that the routine feeding of
antibiotics to animals could spur the creation of antibiotic
resistant superbugs in humans, creating a health hazard.
Tyson's move, announced on Tuesday morning, aims to help the
company meet a deadline recently outlined by McDonald's Corp.
to have its U.S. restaurants gradually stop buying
chicken raised with human antibiotics over the next two years.
But the company, a key chicken supplier to McDonald's, said
in a statement to Reuters that its plans are part of an ongoing
effort and "go beyond one customer."
Tyson said it is also forming working groups with
independent farmers, company suppliers, veterinarians and others
to talk about how to develop ideas to cut the use of antibiotics
vital to fighting human infections in its U.S. beef, pork and
turkey supply chains.
The working groups will begin meeting this summer.
While veterinary use of antibiotics is legal, controversy
has grown over the routine feeding of antibiotics that are
important to humans to otherwise healthy chicken, cattle and
pigs in a bid to stave off disease and help the animals grow
more quickly.
Tyson said it has already stopped using all antibiotics in
its 35 broiler hatcheries and has cut human antibiotics used to
treat its broiler chickens by more than 80 percent since 2011.
The company said it requires a veterinary prescription when
antibiotics are used on its broiler farms.
"Given the progress we've already made reducing antibiotics
in our broilers, we believe it's realistic to shoot for zero by
the end of our 2017 fiscal year," Donnie Smith, president and
chief executive of Tyson Foods, said in a statement.
INDUSTRY SHIFTS
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Pilgrim's Pride Corp., the nation's second-largest U.S.
poultry processor, would cut all antibiotics from a quarter of
its chicken production by 2019.
Rival poultry processor Perdue Farms Inc. told Reuters more
than 95 percent of the chickens it produces are raised without
antibiotics approved for human use, and more than half are
raised with no antibiotics of any kind.
Sandwich chain Chick-fil-A in 2014 gave its producers five
years to meet its commitment to go antibiotic-free for chicken.
Perdue is a major supplier to Chick-fil-A.
Tyson has been working with livestock drug companies and
others to test a variety of alternatives to antibiotics to
protect birds, ranging from probiotics to essential oils derived
from plant extracts, the company told Reuters.
However, alternatives to human antibiotics are also needed
for treating ill birds, the company said. It is providing funds
to help accelerate research into disease prevention and
antibiotic alternatives to be used on farms.
Tyson declined to say how much the company will spend to
back such funding of livestock pharmaceuticals and alternatives.
Some poultry industry experts say the options for non-human
drugs to treat certain diseases in broiler chickens can be
limited, and say animal pharmaceutical firms have been slow to
invest for the development of new chicken-only antibiotics.
Tyson said it plans to meet its 2017 antibiotic-withdrawal
timeline, but there could be some exceptions.
"We won't jeopardize animal well-being just to get there,"
Smith said. "We'll use the best available treatments to keep our
chickens healthy, under veterinary supervision."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom and Richard Pullin)