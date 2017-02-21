Tyson Foods accelerates shift away from antibiotics in chicken

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 21 Tyson Foods Inc in June
will switch its retail line of company-branded chicken products
to birds raised without any antibiotics, a top executive said on
Tuesday, accelerating the meat sector's shift away from the
drugs.
The change will make Tyson, which is the largest U.S.
chicken processor, into the world's leading producer of chicken
raised without antibiotics, said Sally Grimes, the company's
president of North American retail, on a webcast of an industry
conference.
It challenges other chicken companies, such as privately
held Perdue Farms, that compete for sales to consumers concerned
about the use of antibiotics in meat production. In October,
Perdue said it had become the first major poultry company to
eliminate the routine use of all antibiotics.
"We think that we can be very competitive in that space in
the next 12 months," said Noel White, Tyson's chief operations
officer, on the webcast.
Scientists have warned that the routine use of antibiotics
to promote growth and prevent illness in healthy farm animals
has contributed to rising numbers of dangerous human infections
from antibiotic-resistant bacteria dubbed "superbugs."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimates that at least 2 million people in the United States
are infected with drug-resistant bacteria each year and that
23,000 die as a direct result.
Tyson previously said it would remove antibiotics that are
important to human medicine from its chicken production by
autumn 2017.
It announced the latest change as new Chief Executive Tom
Hayes is finding his footing after taking over for Donnie Smith
on Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)