Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores

Sept 27 Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday
it is recalling about 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets due to a
possible contamination from plastic.
Tyson said it got complaints from consumers saying they had
found small pieces of hard, white plastic in the nuggets,
prompting the recall. (bit.ly/2d7sZQF)
The plastic may have originated from a rod used to connect a
plastic transfer belt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food
Safety and Inspection Service said, and classified it as a Class
I recall. (bit.ly/2czkxFO)
There have been no injuries associated with this recall,
Tyson said.
A Class I recall is a health hazard situation which can
cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The affected 5-pound bags of Panko chicken nuggets were sold
at Costco Wholesale Corp stores. Some affected 20-pound
cases of the Spare Time brand were sold to a single wholesaler
in Pennsylvania.
