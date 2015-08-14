Tyson to cut beef production due to cattle shortage

Aug 14 Tyson Foods Inc said it will cut beef production capacity due to a shortage of cattle and will close beef operations at its plant in Denison, Iowa, effective Friday.

Tyson said on Friday the 400 affected workers will be able to apply for jobs at other locations in the company.

"The cattle supply is tight and there's an excess of beef production capacity in the region," said Steve Stouffer, president of Tyson Fresh Meats. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)