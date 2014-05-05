版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 19:53 BJT

Tyson Foods' profit more than doubles as chicken sales rise

May 5 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its profit more than doubled in the second quarter, mainly due to strong demand for chicken.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $213 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $95 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $9.03 billion.

Tyson's chicken sales rose about 4 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐