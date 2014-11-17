REFILE-Tyson Foods profit halves as beef sales fall

(Corrects dateline to Nov. 17)

Nov 17 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its quarterly profit nearly halved as beef sales fell.

Net income attributable fell to $137 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, from $261 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13.6 percent to $10.10 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)