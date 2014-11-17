REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods profit beats expectation

(Corrects dateline to Nov. 17)

Nov 17 Tyson Foods Inc's, the largest U.S. meat processor, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Tyson Foods shares were up 5 percent in premarket trading.

Sales increased 13.6 percent to $10.10 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, Tyson said.

Net income attributable to Tyson nearly halved to $137 million, or 35 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share on sales of $10.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects an adjusted profit of $3.30-3.40 per share and sales of $42 billion for the year ending September 2015. Analysts were expecting a profit of $3.33 per share and sales of $42.50 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)