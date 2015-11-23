UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods sales beat estimates on strong demand for chicken

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
(Adds comments, outlook)
Nov 23 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Monday, helped by strong demand for chicken products and a boost from its purchase of sausage seller Hillshire Brands.
Shares jumped almost 10 percent to $47.85 in midday trading after executives issued upbeat guidance, signaled improvement in its beef business and identified new benefits from its Hillshire acquisition.
Tyson said sales and operating income in the chicken business, its second biggest, grew amid robust demand and lower feed ingredient costs.
The company bought Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co last year for $8.5 billion. It forecast additional savings from the deal over the next two years, and said it paved the way for the launch of a new Jimmy Dean bacon product in early 2016.
There was an operating loss in the company's biggest business, beef, due to export market disruptions, lofty prices and futures market gyrations during the quarter.
Executives said demand began to rebound over the past month as beef prices finally began to ease and exports ticked up.
"We think the worst is behind us in beef," Chief Executive Donnie Smith said on a conference call with analyst.
The company also is rebuilding turkey supplies after a devastating avian flu outbreak and is waiting for poultry export markets to reopen.
Its China chicken business continues to struggle.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $258 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, from $137 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 83 cents per share.
Total sales grew 4 percent to $10.51 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For fiscal 2016, Tyson forecast revenue of about $41 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.65.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.