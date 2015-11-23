UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods sales beat estimates on strong demand for chicken

(Adds comments, outlook)

Nov 23 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Monday, helped by strong demand for chicken products and a boost from its purchase of sausage seller Hillshire Brands.

Shares jumped almost 10 percent to $47.85 in midday trading after executives issued upbeat guidance, signaled improvement in its beef business and identified new benefits from its Hillshire acquisition.

Tyson said sales and operating income in the chicken business, its second biggest, grew amid robust demand and lower feed ingredient costs.

The company bought Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co last year for $8.5 billion. It forecast additional savings from the deal over the next two years, and said it paved the way for the launch of a new Jimmy Dean bacon product in early 2016.

There was an operating loss in the company's biggest business, beef, due to export market disruptions, lofty prices and futures market gyrations during the quarter.

Executives said demand began to rebound over the past month as beef prices finally began to ease and exports ticked up.

"We think the worst is behind us in beef," Chief Executive Donnie Smith said on a conference call with analyst.

The company also is rebuilding turkey supplies after a devastating avian flu outbreak and is waiting for poultry export markets to reopen.

Its China chicken business continues to struggle.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $258 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, from $137 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 83 cents per share.

Total sales grew 4 percent to $10.51 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For fiscal 2016, Tyson forecast revenue of about $41 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.65.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bernadette Baum)