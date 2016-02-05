Tyson Foods quarterly profit jumps 49 pct

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $461 million, or $1.15 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 2 from $309 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15.4 percent to $9.15 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.