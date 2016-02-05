Tyson Foods quarterly profit jumps 49 pct

Feb 5 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $461 million, or $1.15 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 2 from $309 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15.4 percent to $9.15 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)