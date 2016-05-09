Tyson Foods profit jumps as feed costs fall

May 9 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company benefited from lower feed and livestock costs.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $432 million, or $1.10 per share, in the second quarter ended April 2, from $310 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park, said sales fell 8 percent to $9.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)