Tyson Foods profit jumps as feed costs fall

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company benefited from lower feed and livestock costs.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $432 million, or $1.10 per share, in the second quarter ended April 2, from $310 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park, said sales fell 8 percent to $9.17 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand