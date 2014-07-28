版本:
2014年 7月 28日

Tyson to sell Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses

July 28 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it would sell its Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses to Pilgrims Pride Corp parent JBS SA for $575 million.

Tyson, which also reported a 10.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, said it would use the sale proceeds to pay down debt associated with its $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands Co.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose 4.4 percent to $260 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 28, from $249 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.68 billion from $8.73 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
