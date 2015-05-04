Tyson Foods sales rise 10.5 pct on Hillshire acquisition

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co.
Net income attributable to Tyson Foods rose to $310 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 28, from $213 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $9.98 billion from $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, PJ Huffstutter in Chicago and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends