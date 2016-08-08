版本:
Tyson Foods profit jumps 41 pct

Aug 8 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $484 million, or $1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended July 2, from $343 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $9.40 billion from $10.07 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)

