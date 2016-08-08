UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods projects record profits, shares hit high

(Adds CEO and analyst comments, paragraphs 3-9)
By Tom Polansek
Aug 8 Tyson Foods Inc said it expected
record profits this year and next as its focus on higher-margin
packaged products pays off, after low feed and livestock costs
helped quarterly earnings smash analysts' estimates on Monday.
Shares of the biggest U.S. meat processor and maker of Ball
Park brand hot dogs set an all-time high of $75.46 before paring
gains.
The company has benefited as costs for commodities,
including cattle, hogs and grains fed to livestock, have fallen
due to increased supplies. On a conference call, Tyson Foods
Chief Executive Officer Donnie Smith projected feed prices would
stay low next year.
"Tyson is firing on all cylinders right now," JP Morgan
analyst Ken Goldman said in a note. With corn prices down, "we
think the lights will stay on at the party for some time."
Food companies, including Tyson and rivals such as Hormel
Foods Corp, are adjusting their product lines as
consumers are increasingly buying fresher items and those
perceived to be healthier, turning away from processed foods.
Tyson said it may expand into organic chicken in a challenge
to privately held Perdue Farms, which says it is the largest
U.S. organic-certified chicken producer. This month, it plans to
launch a line of frozen chicken products from birds that have
never received antibiotics.
Tyson has benefited by shifting its strategy toward selling
such "value-added" products, which command higher margins than
commodity meats. But some analysts questioned how long the
company can differentiate itself in a category that includes
pre-diced pork and frozen, individually packaged steaks.
"It seems like it's a lot of products that could be easily
duplicated by your competitors," Credit Suisse analyst Robert
Moskow said on the conference call with CEO Smith.
Overall, supplies of chicken, beef and pork are expected to
rise next year, which could add pressure to meat prices and
processors' earnings. Rising consumer demand for protein will
offset the increase, however, Stephens analyst Farha Aslam told
Reuters.
Tyson said operating margins in the quarter ended July 2
were a record 8.2 percent, up from 5.6 percent a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.25 per
share in the quarter from 83 cents a year earlier. Excluding
items, Tyson earned $1.21 per share, beating analysts' estimates
of $1.06. Sales fell 6.6 percent to $9.4 billion, above
estimates of $9.33 billion.
Tyson raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to
$4.40-$4.50 per share from $4.20-4.30.
Jefferies, in a note, projected earnings would jump to about
$4.72 next year.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alan Crosby and Grant McCool)