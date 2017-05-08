Tyson Foods profit falls as plant fires hurt production

May 8 Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, reported a 21.3 percent slump in quarterly profit as a fire at two of its plants in the period disrupted chicken production, hurting sales at the company's second-biggest business.

Net income attributable to Tyson declined to $340 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 1, from $432 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Tyson Foods' sales fell about 1 percent to $9.08 billion, declining for the fifth time in six quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)