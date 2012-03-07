Tyson sees beef margins improving

NEW YORK, March 7 Tyson Foods Inc
gave an upbeat forecast on Wednesday, saying its beef margins
should improve throughout the year and that it may have access
to more cattle than expected.
"We originally expected to see a 1 to 2 percent decrease in
available cattle in 2012, but because fewer head were processed
during this recent period of margin compression, we anticipate
the availability of fed steers and heifers to be adequate or
even greater for the balance of our fiscal year," said Noel
White, senior group vice president of Tyson's fresh meats
division.
In a statement following the appearance of company
executives at a forum hosted by Goldman Sachs, he also said the
company's pork margins should remain strong.