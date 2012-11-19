Tyson 4th-quarter profit rises despite dip in sales

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Nov 19 Tyson Foods Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Monday despite slightly lower sales resulting from production cuts.
Tyson, the nation's largest meat company, said profit rose to $185 million, or 51 cents per share, for the f ourth quarter ended Sept. 29, from $97 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 55 cents per share.
Sales fell to $8.37 billion from $8.40 billion a year earlier.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director