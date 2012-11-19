Tyson 4th-quarter profit rises despite dip in sales

Nov 19 Tyson Foods Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Monday despite slightly lower sales resulting from production cuts.

Tyson, the nation's largest meat company, said profit rose to $185 million, or 51 cents per share, for the f ourth quarter ended Sept. 29, from $97 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 55 cents per share.

Sales fell to $8.37 billion from $8.40 billion a year earlier.