Aug 6 Tyson Foods Inc's quarterly profit tumbled, hurt by a one-time charge for the early extinguishment of debt.

The seller of beef, pork, chicken and prepared foods said net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30 fell to $76 million, or 21 cents per share, from $196 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the $167 million early extinguishment charge, earnings were 50 cents per share.

Sales rose to $8.31 billion from $8.25 billion a year earlier.