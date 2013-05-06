Tyson quarterly profit falls 43 percent

May 6 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit as shoppers and restaurants switched to cheaper chicken from beef to save money.

"Our beef segment suffered margin compression as consumers opted for the relative value of chicken," Chief Executive Donnie Smith said in a statement on Monday.

Tyson's net income fell to $95 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 30 from $166 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 2 percent to $8.42 billion.