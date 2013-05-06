Tyson quarterly profit falls 43 percent

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit as shoppers and restaurants switched to cheaper chicken from beef to save money.
"Our beef segment suffered margin compression as consumers opted for the relative value of chicken," Chief Executive Donnie Smith said in a statement on Monday.
Tyson's net income fell to $95 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 30 from $166 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose about 2 percent to $8.42 billion.
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017