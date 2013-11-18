UPDATE 2-Higher chicken, beef sales boost Tyson Foods profit

* Fourth-quarter income from continuing ops $0.70/shr vs est $0.69/shr

* Sales rise 7 percent to $8.89 bln

* Sees FY 2014 sales $36 bln vs est $35.67 bln

* Analysts call FY 2014 beef and chicken outlook conservative

* Shares rise 5 percent

Nov 18 Tyson Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, helped by higher chicken sales and a rebound in its beef business, and said it expected meat production to rise in the current fiscal year.

Shares of the largest U.S. meat processor rose 5 percent to $30.05 in early trading. They have risen 72 percent in the past 12 months.

Tyson said it expected production of chicken, beef, pork and turkey to rise about 1 percent in the fiscal year ending September 2014. Production fell 0.2 percent in fiscal 2013.

U.S. meat producers are coming off a tough year when higher feed costs crimped margins. This in turn pushed up meat prices, prompting many shoppers and restaurants to choose lower-priced chicken products instead of other meats.

The company should also benefit as prices for corn and other feeds ease. Tyson said it expected higher grain supplies in fiscal 2014 to result in lower costs.

Tyson said it expected fiscal 2014 sales of about $36 billion. Analysts' on average were expecting $35.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tyson also said Chief Operating Officer Jim Lochner would retire at the end of fiscal 2014.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said he expected Tyson's U.S. chicken production to increase at a slightly faster rate than the company's forecast of a 3-4 percent rise.

The company said it expected industry hog supplies to increase 1-2 percent in fiscal 2014.

BMO analyst Kenneth Zaslow called the company's outlook conservative.

Analysts said higher beef and pork prices should keep boosting demand for chicken. Tyson's chicken sales rose 2.4 percent to $3.16 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, accounting for about 36 percent of total sales.

Beef sales rose about 4 percent to $3.75 billion, contributing about 42 percent of sales.

"We were encouraged by the impressive results in beef segment amidst weak industry results," KeyBanc Capital analyst Akshay Jagdale said in a note.

Pork sales fell 5.6 percent to $1.40 billion.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company's total sales rose 7 percent to $8.89 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $259 million, or 70 cents per share, from $203 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 cents per share.