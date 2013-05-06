版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Tyson Foods shares down following results

NEW YORK May 6 Tyson Foods Inc : * Shares down 3.7 percent in premarket trade following results
