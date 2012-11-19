BRIEF-Tyson Foods shares up 3.4 percent in premarket trading

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
NEW YORK Nov 19 Tyson Foods Inc : * Shares up 3.4 percent in premarket trading
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director