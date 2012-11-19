版本:
BRIEF-Tyson Foods sees earnings growth for 2014, 2015

Nov 19 Tyson Foods Inc : * Exec sees fiscal 2013 EPS "similar to the last couple years" * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $1.58 * Exec sees sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent over next three years * Exec sees FY 2013 EPS flat * Exec sees earnings per share growing about 10 percent in fiscal years 2014,

2015 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.13

