BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q4 earnings $0.70 per share

Nov 18 Tyson Foods Inc :
* CORRECTED-TYSON FOODS INC FISCAL 2013 (NOT Q4)
ADJUSTED SHR $2.26
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
* Tyson Foods Inc sees FY 2014 sales $36 bln
* Tyson Foods Inc says declares 50% increase on
quarterly dividend
from $0.05 to $0.075 on shares of class A common stock
* Tyson Foods Inc -in fiscal 2014, expect overall
domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) to
increase about 1% from fiscal 2013 levels
* Tyson Foods Inc Q4 sales $8.90 bln vs $8.32 bln last
year ; Q4
earnings per share $0.70
* Tyson Foods Inc says expect to see a reduction of
industry fed
cattle supplies of 2-3% in fiscal 2014 as compared to fiscal
2013
* Tyson Foods Inc says expect fiscal 2014 capital
expenditures to
approximate $700 million
* Tyson Foods Inc says expect industry hog supplies to
increase
1-2% in fiscal 2014 and exports to improve compared to fiscal
2013
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $8.89 billion
