U.S. Steel Canada has tentative deal on Hamilton Works contract

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
TORONTO Oct 14 U.S. Steel Canada said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative deal with union leaders on a contract for workers at its Hamilton Works operations in Ontario.
U.S. Steel Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of parent U.S. Steel Corp, was recently granted creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court as it attempts to restructure its operations.
Its current contract with workers at its Hamilton Works operations, some 70 kilometers west of Toronto, is due to expire on Oct. 15.
The terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed and the deal remains subject to ratification by members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1005.
"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with USW Local 1005 that will add stability to our operations and give confidence to our employees, our customers and other stakeholders that U. S. Steel Canada remains committed to serving the Canadian and North American markets," said Michael McQuade, president and general manager of U.S. Steel Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.