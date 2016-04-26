U.S. Steel launches campaign to fight Chinese imports

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Steel Corp has filed a complaint with U.S. regulators calling for an investigation into China's largest steel producers over alleged price fixing and circumvention of import duties, it said on Tuesday.
The petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) comes a week after U.S. officials warned that the world's largest producer should take steps to cut excess output or face possible trade action as the global industry grapples with chronic oversupply and sluggish demand. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.