U.S. Steel looking at role for Canadian governments in restructuring

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 18 United States Steel Corp's Canadian unit is looking at ways Canadian governments could help with its restructuring efforts, its spokesman said on Thursday.
The company's Canadian unit filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
"We have been investigating ways in which it might be possible for the senior levels of government to assist in our restructuring efforts," Trevor Harris, the company's spokesman, in an email.
Separately, an Ontario government spokeswoman said the government had been working with U.S. Steel for about eight months to help find a "workable solution" for its Canadian assets. She did not say what the talks focused on. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017