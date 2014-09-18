UPDATE 2-U.S. Steel sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov't -source

(Adds comment from source, background)
By Euan Rocha and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 18 United States Steel Corp's
Canadian unit had sought a wide range of relief measures
from the Ontario government before it filed for creditor
protection in Canada earlier this week, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter
publicly, said the steelmaker had sought environmental liability
waivers, an extension on the deadline to fully fund its pension
plans in Canada and forgiveness of a C$150 million ($137
million) loan granted by the provincial government nearly a
decade ago.
That loan helped fund a pension plan deficit that existed
when U.S. Steel's Canadian assets were still owned by Stelco
Inc. Stelco was bought by U.S. Steel in 2007.
In a bid to save jobs and help Stelco restructure, Ontario
about a decade ago gave Stelco a 10-year period to fully fund
its pensions. It also gave Stelco the loan, the vast majority of
which was to be forgiven if the pension plans were fully funded
by the end of 2015.
U.S. Steel agreed to honor that deal when it bought Stelco,
but so far it has only been making the minimum required payments
to the pension plans. Now, barely a year ahead of the 2015
deadline, its four main Canadian pension plans have a total
solvency deficit of over $750 million.
The source said that U.S. Steel had asked the government for
a roughly 15-year extension on the deadline and also asked for
leeway to sharply cut its pension plan funding obligations that
currently stand at about C$70 million annually.
Earlier on Thursday, a company spokesman confirmed that it
had held talks with the Ontario government, looking at ways in
which the government could help with its restructuring efforts.
"We have been investigating ways in which it might be
possible for the senior levels of government to assist in our
restructuring efforts," Trevor Harris, the company's spokesman,
said in an email, without providing further details.
Separately, an Ontario government spokeswoman said the
government had been working with U.S. Steel for about eight
months to help find a "workable solution" for its Canadian
assets. She did not say what the talks focused on.
The company had also sought to restructure under the Canada
Business Corporations Act before seeking bankruptcy protection,
the source said.
One part of that plan involved splitting the company into
different parts, with the parent company in the United States
acquiring its Lake Erie assets, the source said. That operation
is among the youngest traditional mills in North America even
though it began production in 1980.
Industry insiders see the Lake Erie assets as more viable
than the much older assets in Hamilton, Ontario. Additionally,
the environmental liabilities around its Hamilton operations are
seen as significant and the size of its retiree base in Hamilton
is also much larger.
However, the source said a big hitch in the discussions with
the government was the fact that the company was unable to
clarify the extent of potential environmental liabilities.
In legal filings, U.S. Steel said there have been a number
of spills at Hamilton in the past century and discharges into
the environment during the normal course of operations.
"The nature and extent of these legacy environmental impacts
are not fully known," the company said.
(1 US dollar = 1.0949 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Chris Reese and Ken Wills)