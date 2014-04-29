UPDATE 2-U.S. Steel returns to profit but warns of weaker 2nd qtr

(Adds stock price, cash figure, more on outlook)
April 29 United States Steel Corp returned
to profit in the first quarter, but the steelmaker said Tuesday
it expected reduced operating income in the second quarter as
cold weather slowed transportation of raw materials and finished
products.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker also said it expects to
report a loss in its flat-rolled segment, its biggest unit by
shipments, in the second quarter. Its shares fell in after-hours
trading.
"The extraordinary weather conditions resulted in
significantly higher natural gas costs as well as operating
inefficiencies and logistical issues that negatively impacted
shipments in the first quarter," U.S. Steel said in a statement.
Although market conditions in North America are improving
for flat-rolled products, U.S. Steel said average realized
prices in the second quarter are expected to be similar to the
first quarter.
The company, however, expects to be able to put operational
difficulties behind it by the end of the second quarter.
U.S. Steel's shares fell 2.5 percent in after-market
trading. The stock had closed at $26.34 in New York, up 2.4
percent.
For the first quarter, U.S. Steel reported net income of $52
million, or 34 cents a diluted share, helped by higher
commercial prices for its products and the impact of the
company's cost-cutting program.
That compared with a loss of $73 million, or 51 cents a
diluted share, a year earlier, and analysts' expectations for
earnings of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue dipped to $4.4 billion from $4.6
billion.
U.S. Steel said it had $1.1 billion of cash at the end of
March.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)