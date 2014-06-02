U.S. Steel to idle facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
June 2 United States Steel Corp said on Monday it is idling two facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas that make tubular steel in part because unfair trade has hurt results.
The steelmaker said the move will affect about 260 employees. The two plants will be idled in early August. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned