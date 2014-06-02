版本:
U.S. Steel to idle facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas

June 2 United States Steel Corp said on Monday it is idling two facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas that make tubular steel in part because unfair trade has hurt results.

The steelmaker said the move will affect about 260 employees. The two plants will be idled in early August. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
