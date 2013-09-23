U.S. automaker Chrysler files for IPO as UAW trust cashes out

DETROIT, Sept 23 Chrysler Group LLC on Monday
filed paperwork for an initial public offering, an action that
could slow majority owner Fiat's plans to take full
ownership of the U.S. automaker.
The offering will be underwritten by J.P. Morgan, the
company said in a securities filing posted on Monday.
Chrysler's minority shareholder, the United Auto Workers
retiree healthcare trust fund, decided in January to sell part
of its 41.5 percent stake in the company in an IPO.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Chrysler and
Fiat, said in mid-September that the IPO is likely to take place
in the first quarter of 2014.