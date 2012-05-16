FEATURE-UAE's aerospace dream blooms in the desert

| AL AIN, United Arab Emirates
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates May 16 Ross
Bradley welcomes a delegation of aerospace suppliers in from the
blistering heat of the Arabian desert and cools them down with
some refreshingly candid advice.
"You are too expensive. Please take this message back. We
will not put up with prices we are paying today. Unaffordable."
The welcome speech may not always be soothing to the ear but
industry visitors keep flocking to the remote oasis town of Al
Ain in the United Arab Emirates to see one of the world's newest
and best-equipped aerospace factories.
They are drawn by the dramatic rise of an ambitious and
increasingly powerful player in the fast-growing aerospace
industry, which is investing to make jets cheaper to fly.
Flanked by dunes on an ancient Frankincense route from Yemen
to Mesopotamia, the factory is designed to help make lightweight
carbon jets that will open up the trade lanes of the future.
It sprang from the desert in record time to spearhead Abu
Dhabi's ambitions to diversify its oil-dependent economy and
produce high-tech jobs for the company's mainly female local
workforce.
"We put the first spade into the sand in September 2009 and
when we started you couldn't get here in a vehicle; you had to
drive by 4x4 and then walk," says Bradley, chief executive of
Strata, the aerostructures business funded by Abu Dhabi.
The project is part of efforts by the UAE's main exporting
emirate to boost the non-oil economy to 56 percent of GDP by
2020 and 64 percent in 2030, up from 41 percent in 2005-07.
It is trying to do what many have long considered impossible
- to challenge the biggest parts industry players from Asia to
the United States in a short time and at even lower cost, while
developing a previously unproven workforce.
The steady pilgrimage of industry visitors and a rapid
build-up in contracts from the world's largest planemakers
suggest the $250 million factory project is starting to pay off.
Eighteen months after the first parts were produced, the
Strata factory has a backlog of $3 billion in orders.
In an open-plan "clean room," young white-coated women in
headscarves work at large tables laying out carbon material.
The resinous black material will be moulded into aircraft
parts and baked in a high-pressure autoclave oven. The resulting
structure is lighter and stronger than traditional aluminium,
allowing airlines to save weight and burn less fuel. Each piece
is tested with giant ultrasound scanners for invisible flaws.
The result of their work is a row of gleaming white "flap
track fairings" - canoe-shaped pods that stick out from under a
jetliner's wings to house the mechanism for deploying the flaps.
They will end up on Airbus A330s and soon on A380s.
Last month Strata signed a $1 billion deal to make
composites for Boeing, with an aim to be sole supplier of
vertical tailfins for the 787 Dreamliner by the end of the
decade.
Strata and others are now chasing a possible future contract
for flaps on the Airbus A320 that could net another $1 billion.
BLACK GOLD
Carbon is the black gold for aerospace.
Its potential for creating jobs and technnology has been
grabbed by many, but few with more impatience and upfront
investment than the UAE, whose airlines have already redrawn the
map for air travel.
Fuel-sipping aircraft like the recently introduced Boeing
787 Dreamliner and the future Airbus A350 make it possible to
fly further for less cost than metal aircraft of the same size,
opening up new direct routes and saving time on connections.
The use of carbon composites in aerospace is expected to
double in the next decade, marking the biggest single
technological upheaval since the arrival of the jet engine.
Competition from South Korea, Japan, Europe and North
America is intense but Strata's parent group Mubadala Aerospace,
owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment fund, is determined to
leapfrog rivals and claim a top-three spot in the industry by
2020.
"Our objective is within a decade to be a global leader in
composite airframes and a leader in wings and empennage (tail
sections)," said Mubadala Aerospace executive director Homaid Al
Shemmari, a former senior military officer who leads the
expansion drive.
Ten years is not long in an industry with long lead times
and heavy capital costs. It is how long most suppliers believe
they need to prepare for the next instalment of innovations.
Even as Airbus and Boeing notch up record sales by
prolonging the life of their smallest and best-selling models,
Strata is plotting the moves needed to grab contracts to build
part of the next generation which is expected next decade.
Among the challenges it faces are recruiting enough local
workers to meet the country's development targets, and keeping
its costs down by driving efficiency down to its suppliers
through constant pep talks like Bradley's supplier speech.
They are likely to listen because Mubadala's financial
staying power is likely to generate plenty of contracts for
companies further down the food chain.
Strata says it has promised to start earning a return for
its shareholder Mubadala by 2014, which is why Bradley is so
insistent his suppliers must pull their weight in keeping costs
down.
"They have simply got to look at driving efficiencies into
their own facilities," says Bradley, the former head of the
Eurofigher Typhoon fighter programme, who worked his way up from
an apprentice in British Aerospace.
LOCAL RECRUITMENT
A bigger unknown is whether Strata can tap the workforce it
needs while meeting targets to boost national employment.
Two hours east of Abu Dhabi, conservative Al Ain is home to
the UAE university and a fledgling aerospace community.
As the town where the UAE's founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan
Al Nahyan was raised, its development is seen as symbolically
important and creating local skilled jobs is a priority.
Fifty years after the first oil shipments led to staggering
wealth and a high level of voluntary unemployment, Abu Dhabi
wants to motivate more local people to join the active economy.
It aims to cut unemployment among citizens to 5 percent in
2020 from 12 percent in 2005-07, while raising the economically
active proportion of its citizens to 41 percent from 25 percent.
Strata has 500 employees, about 30 percent of whom are UAE
nationals, mainly women. It aims to lift this figure to 50
percent by 2014. But it may also double its total workforce over
time, suggesting local recruitment must go at a faster rate.
"When I first came here I thought that would be a risk,"
Bradley says, asked about the risk of staff shortages.
"We are recruiting and training Emiratis and at the last
intake we needed 40 people and got 200 applications. I get CVs,
telephone calls, people walking off the street. People are not
the issue for us; the supply chain is."
Strata's sweeping ambitions leave little margin for error.
To leap into the industry's top league alongside rivals led
by U.S.-based Spirit Aero Systems it needs to develop
its own design shops and have a global portfolio by end-decade.
Planemakers now prefer to outsource complex sections to a
top tier of suppliers complete with the systems they contain.
"In order to become one the five major actors in
aerostructures, Strata must develop the expertise to support
several new programs and manage the production ramp-up," said
Thierry Duvette, a supply expert at consultants Alix Partners.
If all goes to plan it could be a "risk-sharing partner" on
the next generation of narrowbody programs, which means putting
up money in return for a slice of profits from a jet market
whose catalogue value is estimated at $1 trillion per decade - a
tidy jackpot even by the standards of Gulf oil exporters.
If the gamble comes off, Bradley claims Al Ain could be
mentioned in the same breath as the world's aerospace capitals
Seattle and Toulouse. If it fails, the vision of a futuristic
aerospace city in the desert could be little more than a mirage.
At the pace at which Strata is determined to grow, it will
not take long to find out. "Korea entered the market and took 30
years to develop. We don't have that time," Bradley said.