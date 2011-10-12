UAE's Etisalat compensates BlackBerry users after RIM outage

DUBAI Oct 12 UAE telecoms firm Etisalat on Wednesday said it would compensate its BlackBerry customers after they were left without some services on their smartphones following failures in manufacturer Research In Motion's private network.

Customers across four continents have complained of disrupted email, messaging and browsing services.

"Prepaid customers will receive the equivalent of three days usage, free-of-charge and credited to their account within 24 hours, while for postpaid (contract) customers, this will be adjusted in their monthly bill," Etisalat said in an emailed statement.

"Given the exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, we are compensating our BlackBerry users," added Matthew Willsher, Etisalat chief marketing officer.

