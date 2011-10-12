UAE's Etisalat compensates BlackBerry users after RIM outage

DUBAI Oct 12 UAE telecoms firm Etisalat
on Wednesday said it would compensate its BlackBerry
customers after they were left without some services on their
smartphones following failures in manufacturer Research In
Motion's private network.
Customers across four continents have complained of
disrupted email, messaging and browsing services.
"Prepaid customers will receive the equivalent of three days
usage, free-of-charge and credited to their account within 24
hours, while for postpaid (contract) customers, this will be
adjusted in their monthly bill," Etisalat said in an emailed
statement.
"Given the exceptional and unprecedented circumstances, we
are compensating our BlackBerry users," added Matthew Willsher,
Etisalat chief marketing officer.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Benham)