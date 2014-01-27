OPEC producer UAE considers importing North American gas

LONDON Jan 27 The United Arab Emirates, a Gulf
OPEC oil producer, said it was looking at the possibility of
importing natural gas from North America, in what would be one
of the most striking developments since the start of the U.S.
shale boom.
The United States and Canada are producing record amounts of
gas from shale rock formations, pulling down North American
prices to levels that have attracted the interest of foreign
buyers.
Around a dozen long-term deals, each worth billions of
dollars, have recently been signed behind closed doors between
U.S. producers and buyers in China, Japan, Taiwan, Spain, France
and Chile as global demand for gas increases.
"We may follow the same trend of considering investments in
the United States and Canada to bring some of that gas back
home," UAE Oil Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on
Monday at an energy conference in London.
Rapidly rising demand and slow production growth have made
the OPEC member a net importer of gas over the past few years.
The UAE's Abu Dhabi National Energy Company has
already invested in Canada's oil and gas sector but so far has
not been publicly involved in North American natural gas export
projects.
"The United Arab Emirates is seriously thinking about that
now," the minister said.
The UAE last year awarded a contract to build a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Fujairah on its east coast.
It already gets a modest volume of Qatari gas
by pipeline, which helps feed its power and desalination plants.
"We have a team in Mubadala as well as in Taqa looking at
the optionality. Any investment needs to go through the vetting
of the board of directors, not to me as an energy minister,"
Mazroui said, adding that it was premature to give any volume
estimates of a potential deal.