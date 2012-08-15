UAE hires six firms for nuclear fuel supply, valued at $3 bln

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
ABU DHABI Aug 15 The United Arab Emirates hired six foreign firms, including Rio Tinto and Areva , to provide fuel for its first nuclear power plant, in contracts valued at $3 billion.
The contracted fuel will enable the plant to generate up to 450 million megawatts for 15 years starting 2017, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The remaining firms are from Russia, Britain, Canada and the United States.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.