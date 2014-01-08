UAE agrees four western oil majors will keep operating big fields -WAM

DUBAI Jan 8 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) has signed deals for four western oil majors to continue
operating its biggest oil fields, state news agency WAM said on
Wednesday.
ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
and, as well as the smaller, Portugal-based
company Partex Oil and Gas, will continue to operate the fields
which produce around 1.5 million barrels per day, WAM said.
United Arab Emirates' concession system allows oil and gas
producers to acquire equity in hydrocarbon resources from the
OPEC member country.
The licenses they have been operating under for decades
expire this month and several Asian companies had hoped to gain
stakes when the concessions were renewed.