UAE to take full control of ADCO oilfields -industry sources

DUBAI Jan 8 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) will take full control of the ADCO oil concession when
the decades-old partnerships with some of the world's bigest oil
companies ends in a few days' time, two industry sources said on
Wednesday.
ADNOC currently holds a 60 percent controlling stake in
ADCO, while oil giants ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch
Shell, Total and BP each hold 9.5
percent stakes.
After Jan. 11, ADNOC will take 100 percent of the interests
in the concession, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
"The foreign partners will not retain any longer their
interests. ADNOC will hold 100 percent of ADCO," one industry
source said.
The UAE's concession system allows oil and gas producers to
acquire equity in hydrocarbon resources and ADNOC has been
operating the fields with the help of western oil majors for
decades.