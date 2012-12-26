版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 21:51 BJT

UAE says arrests cell planning attacks

DUBAI Dec 26 The United Arab Emirates has arrested a cell of UAE and Saudi Arabian citizens which was planning to carry out militant attacks in both countries, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The cell, which was arrested with the help of Saudi authorities, has acquired "materials and equipments with the aim of executing terrorist operations," WAM said.

