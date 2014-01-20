UAE's Shah gas project due online in early 2015 - ADNOC

DUBAI Jan 20 The United Arab Emirates' Shah gas
project is not expected to be operational until early next year,
the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on
Monday.
Abu Dhabi energy officials have previously said the tricky
project to produce usable gas from Shah's high-sulphur gas field
would be completed in late 2014.
But ADNOC Chief Executive Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi said the
multi-billion dollar project with U.S.-based Occidental
Petroleum was likely to come onstream next year.
"There is normal progress, the start up and coming time for
such a plant takes time... We are sticking to target of early
2015," he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu
Dhabi on Monday.
The technically challenging project to process around 1
billion cubic feet a day (bcf/d) of sour gas into 0.5 bcf/d of
usable gas in the remote desert is vital to temper the UAE's
growing gas imports.