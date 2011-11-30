UPDATE 1-UAE says has no plans to suspend Syria flights

DUBAI Nov 30 The United Arab Emirates has
no plans to suspend flights to Syria, a top official said on
Wednesday, after the government of Dubai's press office earlier
said airlines were preparing a halt in line with Arab League
sanctions.
Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri, chairman of the UAE's General
Civil Aviation Authority and also the economy minister, said the
UAE was committed to Arab League resolutions on Syria.
"(The minister) affirmed that as matters stand, the UAE
airlines have no intention of suspending flights to Syria," said
a statement from the Dubai press office.
On Wednesday morning the Dubai government press office's
Twitter feed had posted that UAE airlines were preparing to
suspend the flights in line with sanctions that the Arab League
imposed on Syria over its military crackdown on an uprising.
Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, is
its main travel hub. UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad are among
the biggest carriers in the region.
The Arab League has announced a number of economic measures
against Syria, but has not said publicly that these sanctions
would require a ban on flights. Turkey, which imposed its own
sanctions on Syria on Wednesday, explicitly said its measures
did not include a flight ban.
The tweet was no longer visible on the Dubai press office's
feed following the statement from the minister.